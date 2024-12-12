Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Declines By 69.8%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the November 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

