Short Interest in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA) Decreases By 43.6%

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Black Hawk Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.35 on Thursday. 136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

Institutional Trading of Black Hawk Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $737,000.

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

