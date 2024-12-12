Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Decreases By 50.0%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance
Boozt AB (publ) stock remained flat at $12.20 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. Boozt AB has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.20.
Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile
