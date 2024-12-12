Short Interest in Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Decreases By 50.0%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance

Boozt AB (publ) stock remained flat at $12.20 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. Boozt AB has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. The company operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segments. It operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. In addition, the company operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance, as well as operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names.

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.