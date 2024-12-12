Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Declines By 70.9%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,100 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BTC Digital Trading Down 15.7 %
NASDAQ:BTCT traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $6.98. 682,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. BTC Digital has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $26.58.
BTC Digital Company Profile
