Short Interest in BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT) Declines By 70.9%

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,100 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the November 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BTC Digital Trading Down 15.7 %

NASDAQ:BTCT traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $6.98. 682,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. BTC Digital has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

BTC Digital Company Profile

See Also

BTC Digital Ltd. a crypto asset technology company engages in bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

