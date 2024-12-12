Short Interest in Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Decreases By 56.9%

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Buscar Stock Performance

Shares of Buscar stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,779. Buscar has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Buscar

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

