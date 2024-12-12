Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Expands By 57.3%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

OTCMKTS CPYYY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.84. 7,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,463. Centrica has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

