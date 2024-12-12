Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Drops By 94.8%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the November 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DBS Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBSDY traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day moving average is $114.31. DBS Group has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $137.25.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.6365 dividend. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.