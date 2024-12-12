Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Declines By 40.4%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $7.16.
About Doman Building Materials Group
