Short Interest in Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Declines By 40.4%

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Doman Building Materials Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $7.16.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

