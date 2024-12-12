Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Rises By 166.7%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DDHRF remained flat at $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

