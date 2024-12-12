Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declines By 78.9%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the November 15th total of 287,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 231,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

