Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declines By 78.9%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the November 15th total of 287,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 231,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Loan ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.