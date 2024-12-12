Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Grows By 175.0%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GVDNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GVDNY

Givaudan Stock Performance

About Givaudan

Shares of GVDNY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.43. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12.

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.