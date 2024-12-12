Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Grows By 175.0%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GVDNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
