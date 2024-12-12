Short Interest in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Declines By 77.3%

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DMAT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.52. 390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,262.72 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) by 136.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.85% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
