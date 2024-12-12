Short Interest in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Increases By 298.4%

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 298.4% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Global X Solar ETF Price Performance
Global X Solar ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Global X Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Solar ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Global X Solar ETF worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.
Global X Solar ETF Company Profile
The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
