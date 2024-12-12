Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Declines By 42.9%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,551,500 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 72,715,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,776.0 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance
Shares of GNZUF stock remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.49.
