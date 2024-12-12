Short Interest in HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Declines By 44.0%

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HeartBeam Price Performance

Shares of BEATW stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.90. 1,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. HeartBeam has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

About HeartBeam

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

