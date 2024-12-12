Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Increases By 708.9%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 708.9% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PIZ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.93. 3,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $140.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 635,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,092,000 after buying an additional 196,544 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 1,035.5% in the second quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 156,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 142,640 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.