Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Increases By 708.9%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 708.9% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ PIZ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.93. 3,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,033. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $140.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.00.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.