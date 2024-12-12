Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Expands By 150.0%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Down 4.6 %

OTCMKTS KWHIY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.12. 5,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,208. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

