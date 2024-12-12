Short Interest in Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Grows By 1,500.0%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MVLY remained flat at $16.70 on Thursday. 5,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.52. Mission Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

