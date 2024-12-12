Short Interest in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Rises By 105.1%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the November 15th total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On My Size

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.06% of My Size at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

My Size Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MYSZ stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 53,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. My Size has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on My Size from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

About My Size

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

Further Reading

