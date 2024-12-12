Short Interest in NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Increases By 2,588.2%

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 2,588.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NagaCorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGCRF remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. NagaCorp has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

About NagaCorp

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations; and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of rooms and suites, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets and clubs, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces.

