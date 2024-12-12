Short Interest in NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Increases By 2,588.2%

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 2,588.2% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
NagaCorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NGCRF remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. NagaCorp has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.57.
About NagaCorp
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NagaCorp
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for NagaCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NagaCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.