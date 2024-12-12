Short Interest in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Decreases By 42.5%

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the November 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 783.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 76,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 73,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $115.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,511.11%.

OFS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.