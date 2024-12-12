Short Interest in OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Expands By 1,100.0%

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2024

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS OTCM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.01. 2,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483. The stock has a market cap of $634.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $60.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.56.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 70.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $27.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.