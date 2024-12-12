Short Interest in PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Drops By 39.2%

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,421.0 days.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Stock Performance

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. PowerCell Sweden AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Get PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) alerts:

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells stacks and fuel cell systems in Sweden, Germany, the United States, Netherlands, the United States, Norway, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Marine, Off-Road, On-Road, And Power Generation segments. The company offers Power Generation 5, a system that is used for integration with the customized output to a certain power and voltage target; Power Generation System 200, a compact fuel cell system that operates low inlet pressures for various renewable fuels; and Power Generation System 100, a fuel cell system that enables durable and flexible use, with an electric output of up to 100 kW specifically designed to accomplish compact integration together with a high-power output and robust construction.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.