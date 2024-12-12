Short Interest in PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Drops By 39.2%

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,421.0 days.
PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Stock Performance
PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. PowerCell Sweden AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.
PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile
