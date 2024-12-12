Short Interest in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Decreases By 46.4%

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the November 15th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 36.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Prestige Wealth Price Performance

NASDAQ PWM traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 88,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,222. Prestige Wealth has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Get Prestige Wealth alerts:

Prestige Wealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.