Short Interest in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Decreases By 46.4%

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the November 15th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 36.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Prestige Wealth Price Performance
NASDAQ PWM traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $1.47. 88,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,222. Prestige Wealth has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.
Prestige Wealth Company Profile
