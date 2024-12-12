Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Increases By 65.5%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the November 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TLSNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. New Street Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Telia Company AB (publ)
Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.37%. Research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.
Read More
