Short Interest in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Expands By 93.8%

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,100 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the November 15th total of 94,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TH International stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get TH International alerts:

TH International Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of TH International stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The firm has a market cap of $115.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.49. TH International has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

TH International Company Profile

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.