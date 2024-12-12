Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Rises By 1,150.0%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umicore Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UMICY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 187,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,658. Umicore has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

