Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €195.66 ($205.96) and last traded at €194.14 ($204.36). Approximately 1,370,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €193.70 ($203.89).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €183.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €174.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.