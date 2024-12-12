Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Position Lifted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,412,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,231 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 2.95% of Silvercorp Metals worth $28,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 563.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 367,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,255. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Silvercorp Metals Cuts Dividend

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

