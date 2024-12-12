SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,497,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315,556 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $32,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,114,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,681 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,510,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,622 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,216,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,113,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 297,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 262,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILV. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE SILV traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 257,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.19. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

