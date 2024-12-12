Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 57,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 346,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.85 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.32%.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.