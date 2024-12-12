SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,287,815 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of SM Energy worth $251,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SM stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

