Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

SMSI stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.76. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,961 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Smith Micro Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.