SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,848,533,000 after buying an additional 2,107,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,236,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,522,369,000 after buying an additional 350,881 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 45.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 21.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 587,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 105,430 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,507.55. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,309,091 shares of company stock worth $183,375,539 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $94.98 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $96.18. The firm has a market cap of $763.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

