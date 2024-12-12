SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.21% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.74 and a one year high of $54.40.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

