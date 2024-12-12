SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 7,514 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 561.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 159,342 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 343,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,782,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $8,541,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,618,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FAUG stock opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $660.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

