SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $610.59 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $462.75 and a 12-month high of $612.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $590.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

