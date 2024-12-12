SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 2,230 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.89 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.32.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

