SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Pool were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.8% in the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Pool by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $375.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

