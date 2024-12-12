Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Down 55.5% in November

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the November 15th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Price Performance

SNRY stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 4,317,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,971. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

