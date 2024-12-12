Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 787271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SEI shares. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,151.44. This trade represents a 32.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

