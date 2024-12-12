Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 100.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 81.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,065.26 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $745.55 and a 12-month high of $1,082.45. The company has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,008.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $900.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,045.83, for a total transaction of $18,824,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,023,421.24. The trade was a 67.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total transaction of $56,485,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,845,393.48. This trade represents a 56.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,190 shares of company stock worth $113,161,681. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

