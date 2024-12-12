Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,425 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $89.19. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $103.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,747.36. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.