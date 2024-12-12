Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the November 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sonim Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

