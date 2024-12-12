Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the November 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Sonim Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $10.70.
