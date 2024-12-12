SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 138,448,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 37,535,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 368,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $5,520,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,487,220. This represents a 13.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $193,872.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,560,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,805.68. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,035,416 shares of company stock worth $26,334,544. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 97.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 298.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

