South32 (LON:S32) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 380 ($4.85) to GBX 370 ($4.72) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on South32 from GBX 115 ($1.47) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
