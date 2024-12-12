SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 350,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 230,923 shares.The stock last traded at $29.27 and had previously closed at $29.50.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

