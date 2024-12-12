SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,082 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.59% of SPX Technologies worth $43,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth $24,904,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1,342.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after purchasing an additional 174,537 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 196.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,921,000 after purchasing an additional 145,225 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Sidoti cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

SPX Technologies stock opened at $160.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.09 and a 12 month high of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.96 and its 200-day moving average is $153.87.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

