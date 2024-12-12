Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. 573,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 526,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYRE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

