STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,268 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 227,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,333,000 after buying an additional 167,532 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $36.02 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.49%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

